December 27, 2016 10:47 am

2 men killed in 3-vehicle crash in Pickering

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Durham Regional Police are investigating after two men were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Pickering Monday night.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A 21-year-old Ajax man and a 35-year-old Stouffville man have died after a three-vehicle crash in Pickering Monday night.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Taunton Road, west of Altona Road, at around 11:25 p.m. following reports of a collision.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a westbound silver Honda Accord go into the eastbound lanes and crash into a grey Toyota Corolla, which then hit an eastbound grey Honda Civic.

The drivers of the Accord and the Corolla died at the scene. The driver of the Civic was uninjured.

Officers closed the road for several hours as investigators collected evidence.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

