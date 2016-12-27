Surrey teenager missing since Christmas Eve

A Surrey teenager remains missing this morning and she not been seen since Christmas Eve.

Sonia Wallace is 15 years old and was last seen Dec. 24 in the 13800-block of Franklin Road in Surrey.

RCMP say she is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 185 lbs. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Sonia was last seen wearing a white and black stripped dress, brown flat boots and a brown headband.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen Sonia Wallace or knows of her whereabouts to call them at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers.