Donated snowblower stolen from Surrey church on Christmas night

Dozens of elderly churchgoers in Surrey may be left out in the cold after a recent donation to their local church was stolen.

A family who attends Saint Bernadette Parish on 132 Street gave the church a brand new snowblower last week. It was used over the weekend, allowing people to attend mass.

The snowblower was stolen from behind a locked gate on Christmas night. With more snowfall today, elderly parishioners won’t soon be able to get through the parking lot.

“It affects us a great deal,” parishioner Erin Petranik said.

“We see [attendance] numbers go down. People don’t want to tread into the parking lot.”

The church is asking for the snowblower to be returned, no questions asked.