December 26, 2016 7:33 pm
Updated: December 26, 2016 8:39 pm

Stars from around the globe pay tribute to George Michael on Twitter, Instagram

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: George Michael's manager says the 53-year-old pop star died of heart failure at his home in England Sunday. Michael first shot to fame in the early 1980s as a member of the duo WHAM!, which he founded with his school friend Andrew Ridgeley. He went on to have a successful solo career. Tributes are pouring in from around the world. Shirlee Engel reports.

Stars from across the entertainment spectrum reacted with kind words for George Michael upon learning of the singer’s death:


I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP

