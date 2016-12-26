Saskatoon shoppers seek out deep discounts on Boxing Day

Boxing Day remains one of Saskatoon’s busiest shopping days, despite the rising popularity of Black Friday and online retailers, according to a local general manager.

“We always look forward to Boxing Day,” Rokhan Sarwar, Best Buy‘s Preston Crossing location general manager, said Monday.

“Our staff gets energized and there’s a lot of energy throughout the store.”

Sarwar said shoppers began lining up outside the retailer at four in the morning on Monday, two hours before the store opened its doors.

“The majority of the people that wait to shop on Boxing Day want to take advantage of some big-screen TVs, appliances, camera bundles, some computers as well,” Sarwar said.

Trevor and Nadine Bemis were two first-time Saskatoon Boxing Day shoppers who purchased a new television at Best Buy. They said the savings likely amounted to a few hundred dollars.

“[We] braved the crowds and the traffic and parking and everything else,” Trevor said.

“I told him if we don’t find a parking spot right away, I am not going, and we did, so I guess it was worth it,” Nadine added.