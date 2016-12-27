Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday December 27, 2016

Weather forecast update at 5am:

Mother Nature will keep an unsettled weather pattern in the forecast for the last week of 2016.

Central and Southern areas will see the snow taper off this morning, but northern and eastern regions will see the flurries lingering through midday and afternoon.

Wednesday will be drier for the Southern Interior, however another low moving in from the west will bring increasing cloud on Thursday with afternoon and evening snow.

Today’s daytime high range: -5 to +2C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong