December 26, 2016 6:40 pm
Updated: December 26, 2016 6:57 pm

Storm slows Boxing Day shoppers in Winnipeg

Shoppers brave the storm for Boxing Day sales at St. Vital Centre.

Walther Bernal/Global News
WINNIPEG — The snow storm didn’t stop some shoppers from searching for those Boxing Day deals.

Winnipeggers made the trip out to malls and stores to snag a sale.

CF Polo Park delayed opening until 9 a.m. due to the weather. Their numbers were slow in the morning, but climbed to normal Boxing Day levels for the rest of the day.

St. Vital Centre also saw a slower start to the day due to the storm.

