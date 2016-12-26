Storm slows Boxing Day shoppers in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The snow storm didn’t stop some shoppers from searching for those Boxing Day deals.

Winnipeggers made the trip out to malls and stores to snag a sale.

CF Polo Park delayed opening until 9 a.m. due to the weather. Their numbers were slow in the morning, but climbed to normal Boxing Day levels for the rest of the day.

St. Vital Centre also saw a slower start to the day due to the storm.