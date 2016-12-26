City of Edmonton declares seasonal parking ban starting Tuesday

The City of Edmonton declared a seasonal parking ban on priority routes that will start Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7 a.m.

“We are focusing our efforts on arterial roads, bus routes and collector roads so that driving lanes are clear,” said Domenic Spatafora, superintendent of Services with Roadway Maintenance. “We ask that residents on those routes find alternate parking so we can clear the roads quickly and efficiently.”

Vehicles still parked on designated parking ban routes after 7 a.m. Tuesday will be subject to tagging and towing for as long as the ban is in effect so that roadway maintenance crews can clear the streets properly.

Even if plows have gone through once, the ban will remain in effect until plowing is complete across the entire city. Those who park on routes covered by the ban could have their vehicle tagged and/or towed until the ban is officially lifted. A date for the end of the ban has not been given.

Since Edmonton started getting snow on Dec. 23, crews have worked around the clock to plow and sand roads and sidewalks, the city said.

On Monday, there were more than 200 pieces of city and hired equipment on the roads.

“Please be careful around plows and graders,” Spatafora said. “They’re out on the road 24 hours a day. Help them do their jobs by keeping a safe distance.”

The city hasn’t provided details on the neighbourhood blading cycle yet.