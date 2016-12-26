Free hugs handed out in downtown Kelowna

There was a bit of a love-fest happening in downtown Kelowna Monday.

For the seventh year, volunteers were offering up free hugs near Kerry Park.

With handmade signs proclaiming their intentions, the “huggers” openly offer every stranger or friend who passes by a squeeze.

It’s a movement that was started in Australia in 2004 by one man – and has since spread world-wide.

Reactions to the offer were varied; some people ran straight into the arms of the volunteers while others hurried to get away.

Organizers say that’s OK.

“We get a lot of love back,” Angie Clowry said. “I get that it’s not for everyone and not everyone wants a hug, but there’s always one story we walk away with every year. One elderly gentleman hadn’t been hugged in nine months because his wife had passed away. Or we have street people here who don’t get many hugs so it’s an honour to do it. It changes our hearts by doing it.”

Proponents of the free hugs movement say hugging releases the hormones in the brain that make people feel pleasure and relaxation.