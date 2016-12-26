Winnipeg
Thousands without power in west Winnipeg and Headingley, Man.

Manitoba Hydro says several thousand customers are without power in Crestview and Headingley.

WINNIPEG — Several thousand customers are without power after a Manitoba Hydro line tripped open.

The power outage that started after 2 p.m. is impacting people in Crestview, Westwood, Unicity and outside the city in Headingley, Man.

Manitoba Hydro said access to the site is slow due to snow drifts.

There’s no estimated time for when power will be restored.

There’s no word yet if the outage is weather related.

