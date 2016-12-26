Calgary couple killed in fatal Christmas Eve crash near Pincher Creek

A Calgary couple has been identified as the pair killed in a Christmas Eve crash that happened on Highway 3, five kilometres east of the Highway 6 turnoff.

RCMP said a minivan travelling west crossed over the centre line and was struck by an eastbound SUV at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 24.

The driver and front seat passenger in the minivan died at the scene. Two other passengers in the van were transported to the Pincher Creek Hospital with serious injuries.

Related Two people killed in crash on Highway 3 on Christmas Eve

The driver and passenger in the SUV were taken to the Pincher Creek Hospital in stable condition.

READ MORE: 2 people killed in crash on Highway 3 on Christmas Eve

Members of Calgary’s Egyptian community are identifying the victims as Mohammed Elkady and his wife Hana Hussein. Two of the family’s three daughters were also in the minivan.

Calgary Egyptian Association President Shereen Elsayad told Global News the community is working on setting up an account to provide support the couple’s daughters.

RCMP said road conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash.