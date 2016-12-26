Canada
December 26, 2016 3:44 pm

Freezing rain warning in effect for southern Quebec

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

Pedestrians walk past a ice-laden birch tree.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A freezing rain warning is currently in effect for southern Quebec, including Châteauguay – La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil – Varennes and the island of Montreal.

According to Environment Canada, the freezing rain will persist for several hours and leave ice accumulation ranging from 4 to 8 millimetres.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Here are a few tips to stay safe:

  • If you must go outside, pay attention to branches or wires that could break due to the weight of the ice.
  • Never touch power lines as they could be charged (live). Ice, branches and power lines can continue to break and fall for several hours after the rain stops.
  • Avoid driving, if possible. Even a small amount of freezing rain can make roads extremely slippery. Wait several hours after freezing rain ends so road maintenance crews have enough time to spread sand or salt.
  • Stay warm as rapid onsets of freezing rain combined with the risks of blizzards increase chances for extreme hypothermia.
