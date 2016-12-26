Freezing rain warning in effect for southern Quebec

A freezing rain warning is currently in effect for southern Quebec, including Châteauguay – La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil – Varennes and the island of Montreal.

According to Environment Canada, the freezing rain will persist for several hours and leave ice accumulation ranging from 4 to 8 millimetres.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Here are a few tips to stay safe: