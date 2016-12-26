Freezing rain warning in effect for southern Quebec
A freezing rain warning is currently in effect for southern Quebec, including Châteauguay – La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil – Varennes and the island of Montreal.
According to Environment Canada, the freezing rain will persist for several hours and leave ice accumulation ranging from 4 to 8 millimetres.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.
Here are a few tips to stay safe:
- If you must go outside, pay attention to branches or wires that could break due to the weight of the ice.
- Never touch power lines as they could be charged (live). Ice, branches and power lines can continue to break and fall for several hours after the rain stops.
- Avoid driving, if possible. Even a small amount of freezing rain can make roads extremely slippery. Wait several hours after freezing rain ends so road maintenance crews have enough time to spread sand or salt.
- Stay warm as rapid onsets of freezing rain combined with the risks of blizzards increase chances for extreme hypothermia.
