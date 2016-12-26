Calgary’s Christmas tree recycling program is drop-off only

Cutbacks in Christmas tree recycling this year in Calgary mean people won’t be able to leave them in the back alley.

This year, the city’s Christmas tree recycling program will be drop-off only.

People are being asked to take their trees to one of the 16 drop-off locations across the city.

As part of cost saving measures, there will be no door-to-door collection service.

“Calgarians have always been really keen to help us keep trees out of our landfills,” said Sharon Howland, the leader of program management with Waste and Recycling Services.

“If everyone helps by meeting us halfway, we’ll still be able to turn the trees into mulch while also saving taxpayers quite a bit a money.”

If your tree is cut into small pieces and placed in your black cart with the lid completely closed, it will be collected as garbage. Trees placed in black carts will not be mulched, they will be disposed of in the landfill. The city is warning people not to leave their Christmas trees in the back alley as it will not be collected.

The city has expanded its tree drop-off locations in all quadrants. There will be 16 temporary tree drop-off locations open from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Residents may drop off at all three landfill locations:

East Calgary Landfill* – 17 Avenue and 68 Street S.E.

Shepard Landfill* – 114 Avenue and 68 Street S.E.

In addition to the three city landfills, there are 13 other drop-off locations available throughout the city: