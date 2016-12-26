Premier Rachel Notley’s Christmas message focuses on hope in darkness

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s Christmas message paid tribute to Albertans for their generous response to the Wood Buffalo wildfire.

Notley says Christmas celebrations include ancient traditions that proclaim courage of hope at the darkest time of the year.

She also praised Albertans for their ongoing resolve in the face of economic challenges.

Low oil prices have contributed to thousands of layoffs in Western Canada.

This evening #Hanukkah beings, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness as we champion tolerance, diversity & freedom. Happy Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/Kv6SvLBF6h — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) December 24, 2016