Economy
December 26, 2016 12:21 pm

Premier Rachel Notley’s Christmas message focuses on hope in darkness

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

Global News
A A

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s Christmas message paid tribute to Albertans for their generous response to the Wood Buffalo wildfire.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray wildfire: Over $299M raised to help victims 

Notley says Christmas celebrations include ancient traditions that proclaim courage of hope at the darkest time of the year.

READ MORE: Alberta’s oil and gas veterans look elsewhere for jobs after layoffs

She also praised Albertans for their ongoing resolve in the face of economic challenges.

Low oil prices have contributed to thousands of layoffs in Western Canada.

 

Global News

© 2016 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta economy
Alberta layoffs
Alberta NDP
Alberta politics
Christmas message
Fort McMurray Wildfire
Holidays 2016
Rachel Notley

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News