Firefighters battle blaze at Strøm Spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire

A fire is raging through Strøm Spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, at 641 de la Montagne Road, just south of the island of Montreal.

It started around 9 a.m. Monday due to a damaged electrical wire.

The main building has been heavily damaged; firefighters from neighbouring communities are on the scene as reinforcements.

No injuries have been reported.

The spa is asking clients to call 514-­‐761-­‐2772 in order to reschedule any bookings.