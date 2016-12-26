Canada
December 26, 2016 12:13 pm

Firefighters battle blaze at Strøm Spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

A fire is raging through Strøm Spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Monday, December 26. 2016.

Genevieve Marchand/Facebook
A A

A fire is raging through Strøm Spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, at 641 de la Montagne Road, just south of the island of Montreal.

It started around 9 a.m. Monday due to a damaged electrical wire.

The main building has been heavily damaged; firefighters from neighbouring communities are on the scene as reinforcements.

No injuries have been reported.

The spa is asking clients to call 514-­‐761-­‐2772 in order to reschedule any bookings.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
mont saint-hilaire
Mont-Saint-Hilaire fire
Montreal fires
spa bookings
Spa Fire
Strøm Spa
Strom Spa fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News