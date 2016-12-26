Firefighters battle blaze at Strøm Spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire
A fire is raging through Strøm Spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, at 641 de la Montagne Road, just south of the island of Montreal.
It started around 9 a.m. Monday due to a damaged electrical wire.
The main building has been heavily damaged; firefighters from neighbouring communities are on the scene as reinforcements.
No injuries have been reported.
The spa is asking clients to call 514-‐761-‐2772 in order to reschedule any bookings.
