TransLink warns about Boxing Day crowds at Metrotown Station

If you are venturing out to shop at Metrotown Mall in Burnaby, B.C. this Boxing Day, TransLink is warning about possible significant crowding at the Metrotown SkyTrain Station.

To help alleviate crowds and improve pedestrian flow through the station and to key shopping destinations, staff will change pedestrian traffic patterns in and out of the station, depending on conditions.

Passengers who require the use of an elevator or escalator are strongly encouraged to take the accessible shuttle from Patterson Station.

Customers travelling with strollers or large, bulky items should take the shuttle from Royal Oak or Patterson Stations.

Commuters are asked to follow directions from flaggers, SkyTrain staff and Transit Police and not jaywalk across Central Boulevard.

READ MORE: Six common shopping mistakes to avoid on Boxing Day

Additional staff and Transit Police officers will be at the station to help direct passengers in and out of the station and to safely cross Central Boulevard.

Please allow extra time when travelling on Boxing Day as there will be additional crowding in and around Metrotown Station.