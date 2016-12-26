Winnipeg
Power outage in St. Norbert caused by snow removal machine

Manitoba Hydro says 1,318 customers are without power in St. Norbert after snow clearing equipment damaged a transformer pole.

WINNIPEG — An accident with a snow removal machine left about 1.318 customers without power Boxing Day morning, according to Manitoba Hydro.

A snow clearing machine hit a transformer pole behind Extra Foods at 3487 Pembina Highway, which cut power to many homes in St. Norbert around 7:30 a.m.

Hydro crews are on site repairing the pole.

A Manitoba Hydro spokesperson says the goal was to restore power by 11 a.m., but because of more weather related delays it will be closer to noon or 12:30 p.m.

 

