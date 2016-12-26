Entertainment
Britney Spears death rumor spread by apparent hackers

Everyone calm down, Britney Spears is not dead.

A report of her death circulated on Twitter Monday morning after the official Twitter account of Sony Music was apparently hacked.

A tweet from the official @SonyMusicGlobal account said the pop star had been killed “by accident,” with more news to follow, but the tweets have since been deleted.

The music label’s account then tweeted out saying they “saw a new IP logged in to the account” and that Britney Spears was still alive, apparently posted by OurMine security. That series of tweets has also been deleted.

OurMine has also been linked to hacks of other high profile accounts, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The group claims to be a “hacker group” that offers security services.

A representative for Spears told CNN that she was alive and well.

Sony Music or its affiliated labels have produced some of Spears’ records.

A representative from Sony Canada hasn’t replied to Global News for comment.

