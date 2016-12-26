Montreal police investigate 2 cases of attempted arson

Montreal police are investigating after two attempted cases of arson early Monday morning.

At 4:40 a.m., a witness called 911 to tell police they saw two suspects breaking a store window on Masson Street in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

“The witness said they saw the suspects pour a liquid inside and around the business,” said Jean-Pierre Brabant with Montreal police.

According to police, they then approached the suspects, who fled north on 9th Avenue.

A fire was not started and the only damage was the broken window.

“It is the second event that occurs at that address in the last six days,” said Brabant.

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating; there are no arrests.

A second attempted arson took place at 4:45 a.m. in Montreal’s Ahuntsic borough.

A police officer on patrol saw a small fire inside a store on Fleury East Street, near Saint-Charles Avenue.

He called for back-up and officers put out the blaze with an extinguisher.

“For now, it seems like an object like a molotov cocktail was thrown into the business,” said Brabant.

“Concerning damage, it seems like minor damage.”

The arson squad is investigating and will be viewing surveillance footage.