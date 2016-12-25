Vancouver South Transfer Station to accept residential garbage at no cost Dec. 26 and 27

A number of snowfalls that hit Vancouver recently have caused city-wide delays in garbage collection, meaning residential garbage is piling up because collection crews can’t access side streets that have been covered in snow and ice.

The city says fees for extra garbage bags will be waived for residents whose regular collection has been missed.

The Vancouver South Transfer Station is now accepting drop-offs of residential (non-commercial) garbage at no cost on Boxing Day and Tuesday, Dec. 27, until 3 p.m.

You have to bring a valid ID and the waste can’t include mattresses, furniture and other items that are not a part of regular garbage collection.

Up to 140 blocks throughout Vancouver have been inaccessible to collection crews because of the weather.

Collection in areas with hills or steep laneways has been extremely difficult and in some cases unsafe due to the ice and slippery conditions.

The city says crews have added more trucks and are working longer hours to service all areas that that may have been missed.

To add to the problem, Environment Canada says more snow and strong winds are on the way for Metro Vancouver on Boxing Day. The City of Vancouver says crews will be working throughout the night on Sunday with salters and plows to prepare, with the potential to add more staff and equipment if needed.