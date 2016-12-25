Suspect arrested after knife-wielding incident at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

A man pulling out a knife inside Guildford Town Centre in Surrey made for a frightening incident for Christmas shoppers.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday night, security was called to a store inside the mall after reports of a theft.

When they arrived, they tried to apprehend the suspect, but to no avail.

But when a bystander stepped in, the suspect pulled out a knife and started swinging.

After several minutes of struggling, they were able to subdue him until police arrived.

Although the Good Samaritan who stepped in to help suffered a few cuts, he told Global News it was worth it.

But Sgt. David MacDonald with Surrey RCMP says there are dangers involved in that.

“We never encourage anyone to put themselves at risk,” said MacDonald. “The situation can quickly develop into a situation, which is much worse and we never want the public to be put in harm’s way.”

MacDonald says they suggest videotaping the suspect from a safe distance and providing the pictures to police, so they can investigate and apprehend them in a safe environment for all concerned.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges of theft, assault and possession of a weapon.