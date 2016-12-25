Politics
December 25, 2016 11:43 am

Donald Trump, Melania receive standing ovation at Christmas Eve mass

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: President-elect Donald Trump receives a standing ovation at Florida's Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church where he and his wife Melania attend Christmas Eve mass. Reuters' Jillian Kitchener reports.

A church in Palm Beach, Florida, opened its doors on Christmas Eve… with some congregants wondering if President-elect Donald Trump would attend mass for the second year in a row.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Trump his wife Melania were greeted warmly at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

Trump is no stranger to the oldest Protestant church in South Florida.

He married Melania here in 2005. The following year, Trump‘s son, Barron, was christened here too.

Another Trump milestone happens in less than four weeks, when he gets sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States.

