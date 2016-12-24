Weather
Snowfall warning issued for areas in southern Alberta

Lisa MacGregor By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: All this snow is making for quite a mess on roads, and walkways around Calgary. Police said from noon Friday to noon Saturday, they received reports of 220 crashes, 34 of which involve injuries. But, a lot of people were still out and about, as the Christmas crunch was officially on. Paul Haysom reports.

People dreaming of a white Christmas in southern Alberta will get their wish and then some Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for several areas, including Calgary, Okotoks, Brooks, Vulcan, Stathmore, Lethbridge, Drumheller and High River, as heavy snow lingers through portions of southern Alberta with a further 5 to 15 cm expected.

Snow is expected to gradually taper off Christmas morning.

Environment Canada says Calgary has had up to 18 cm of snow reported with this storm and is expected to see a further 2 to 4 cm Saturday night.

The following unofficial snowfall amounts were reported to Environment Canada by 3 p.m.:

  • Condor 20 to 25 cm
  • Olds 20 to 24 cm
  • Cochrane 17 cm
  • Red Deer 13 to 17 cm
  • Calgary 12 to 18 cm
  • Brooks 10 cm

Environment Canada said: “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

 

