Snowfall warning issued for areas in southern Alberta

People dreaming of a white Christmas in southern Alberta will get their wish and then some Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for several areas, including Calgary, Okotoks, Brooks, Vulcan, Stathmore, Lethbridge, Drumheller and High River, as heavy snow lingers through portions of southern Alberta with a further 5 to 15 cm expected.

Snow is expected to gradually taper off Christmas morning.

Environment Canada says Calgary has had up to 18 cm of snow reported with this storm and is expected to see a further 2 to 4 cm Saturday night.

The following unofficial snowfall amounts were reported to Environment Canada by 3 p.m.:

Condor 20 to 25 cm

Olds 20 to 24 cm

Cochrane 17 cm

Red Deer 13 to 17 cm

Calgary 12 to 18 cm

Brooks 10 cm

Environment Canada said: “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.