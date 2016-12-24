Last-minute shoppers hit the stores in the final hours before Christmas

As the clock counts down to Christmas, last-minute shoppers in Regina are hitting stores for the final rush.

“It’s definitely on,” shopper Shyanna Pfeifer said. “It’s crazy, it’s packed, people honking, not paying attention. It’s just crazy.”

According to a poll by CIBC, people in Saskatchewan are planning to spend $650 on holiday shopping this year, which is $50 less than last year but still above the national average of $600.

“I think the economy’s a bit soft right now. People are a little bit scared to spend money because of the uncertainty: do we have a job tomorrow,” shopper Derek Harasymchuk said.

Kevin Lupanko, Decor Art’s owner, said that although business has been steady, he’s noticed people are spending less compared to previous years.

“Typically, people come in and stick to a certain budget but this year it seems the average person is spending about 20 per cent less than usual,” he said.

Not all businesses say they’re feeling the pinch.

“I would say we’re probably about on par with other years which we’re very grateful for,” Tom Williams, co-owner of Queen City Belts and Buckles, said. “We’ve had a really good season.”

According to the CIBC poll, half of all Canadians expect to go over budget and carry some holiday debt.

“I’ve spent more because I’ve waited until the last minute to do a lot of my shopping,” shopper Rebecca Kahan said.

“I’m just worried about getting it done but there’s anxiety when the bills come at the end of the month, for sure,” she said.