Car theft ends in fiery crash in North Saanich

A case of grand theft auto in North Saanich ended in explosive fashion Friday night when the alleged thief lost control of a stolen vehicle and crashed it into a building, causing the car to erupt into flames.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene at Lochside Road near McTavish Road just after 6:30 p.m. North Saanich Fire Department officials confirmed the driver was able to escape the burning vehicle, and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson confirmed the car was stolen from a gas station in Saanich.

Reports that the original owner of the vehicle was injured during the robbery have not been confirmed.

Fire crews fought the fire while police closed off Lochside Road in both directions between McTavish Road and Cy Hampson Park. The road was reopened around three hours later.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP are leading the investigation with help from police departments in Saanich and the surrounding area.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is conducting its own investigation to determine if any police officer action resulted in the crash, but an IIO spokesperson said this is standard protocol for the office and doesn’t necessarily mean there was any police misconduct.