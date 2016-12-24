Halifax police deliver gifts from strangers to 85-year-old victim of home invasion

Halifax Regional Police officers delivered a collection of presents from strangers on Saturday to an 85-year-old victim of a home invasion.

“You guys are something else,” said Jeanette MacDonald, smiling through a bruised face as two officers presented her with a basket of cards and gifts.

She was punched multiple times during the home invasion on Tuesday.

A man has been charged in the matter.

Since MacDonald first told her story to local news outlets, she said she’s received phone calls from strangers in several different Canadian and American cities to wish her well.

Several strangers have given her gifts, including a quilt and walker.

Halifax police were “flooded” with calls from people wanting to help MacDonald and the 86-year-old victim of another incident, according to Const. Ryan Morash.

There was also a call on Reddit to give MacDonald gifts and cards.

In response, police offered to be liaisons, and the gifts were collected at the Halifax Shopping Center.

Morash didn’t participate on Saturday but said, while wearing a Santa hat on Friday, that he delivered a few gifts to her earlier in the week.

“I kind of feel like Santa Claus’ helper in this situation,” said Morash.

“To see the smile on her face, especially with what she’s gone through over the last few days, just made me feel very happy to do what I’m doing as a police officer and, essentially, it’s what I signed up for,” he added.

MacDonald, a widow, was asked how this Christmas was going to rank out of all of the ones she’s had in her life.

“Really bad,” she responded, noting she’s still sore but that the support she has received has made her feel better.

“I appreciate what they did, and I want to thank them all, that they were there for me,” said MacDonald.