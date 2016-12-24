Man dies in hospital after stabbing in Toronto apartment building

A man found in the hallway of a downtown Toronto apartment building with stab wounds has died in hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to the apartment on Sherbourne Street, south of Dundas Street East, at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found in a hallway after he was stabbed in the chest, Toronto police said.

Stabbing Sherbourne St &Dundas area report of 1 person injured, Officers O/S searching for victim.@TPS51Div #2276833 ^GL — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 24, 2016

@TPS51Div Update: male has now been pronounced at hospital, Homicide now taking over the investigation TPSHomicide ^GL — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 24, 2016

Paramedics along with a police escort took the man, who was in life-threatening condition, to hospital, where he later died.

The homicide squad has been called in to take over the investigation. Officers haven’t released the man’s identity or suspect information.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 51 Division at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.