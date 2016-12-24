Weather
December 24, 2016 4:37 pm

RCMP advise against travel on highways in Cochrane, MD of Rockyview

Lisa MacGregor By Reporter  Global News
Poor visibility and icy roads continue to make for dangerous driving conditions in southern Alberta, RCMP warned on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said travel on highways in Cochrane and MD of Rockyview area was not recommended due to reduced visibility and icy road conditions.

Tow companies in the area reported that there was a service wait time in excess of four hours for stranded and disabled vehicles.

RCMP said, “Highway 1 from Calgary city limits to Highway 1x, Highway 1A from west of Cochrane to 1x and Highway 22 north and south of Cochrane were very icy and snow covered”.

RCMP also issued a winter driving warning Friday afternoon after two multi-vehicle collisions west of Calgary.

Mounties said they were called to a scene on Highway 1 near Scott Lake Hill, after 30 to 40 vehicles went into the ditch.

 

