26-year-old woman from Lethbridge suffers critical injuries in rollover on Highway 3

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 3 near Monarch at around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

RCMP said an older pickup truck lost control on the eastbound lanes of Highway 3 and eventually rolled a number of times before coming to a rest on the centre median.

At the time of the collision, it was snowing and the roads were covered with ice and snow.

RCMP said there were three people in the truck. A 26-year-old woman from Lethbridge, who was on the passenger side, was ejected from the vehicle. The remaining two occupants, including a 4-year-old girl, remained in the truck.

The woman was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge but has since been transported by ambulance to a Calgary hospital to receive treatment forhead and spinal injuries described as being critical.

The 4-year-old girl was released from hospital with minor injuries Friday night.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Lethbridge, was not seriously injured in the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate what lead to the crash.