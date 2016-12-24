Winnipeg police charge 12 at Check Stops

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg police laid charges against 12 suspected drunk drivers in week three of their holiday Check Stop program.

In all 1,509 vehicles were stopped and 60 roadside breath tests were administered.

Eight drivers had their licenses suspended for 72 hours while 12 were charged with impaired driving or refusing to take a breath test.

“The Winnipeg Police Service strongly encourages all motorists to have a plan in place before you go out this holiday season and throughout the year,” read a statement issued by the service.