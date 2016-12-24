Masked Santa Claus hands out candy canes before robbing bank

Memphis police are asking the public for information after a man dressed as Santa Claus walked into a bank, handed out candy canes and then robbed it earlier this week in Tennessee.

In surveillance video posted to the police department’s Facebook page, a man wearing a cartoon Santa mask walked into the Memphis City Employee Credit Union around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

He can be seen handing out candy canes and police say he wished several employees and customers a merry Christmas.

He then walks over to the teller and hands the woman a note demanding she hand over the contents of her cash drawer.

After he got the money, the thief escaped on foot.

Police are still looking for the Santa bandit describing him a black man who was 5’9” tall and weighed 150 lbs.