December 24, 2016 2:53 pm

Sri Lanka claims world’s tallest artificial Christmas tree

By Staff The Associated Press

A Sri Lankan family takes photographs standing near an enormous artificial Christmas tree as others gather around it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Sri Lanka has unveiled a towering Christmas tree, claiming to have surpassed the world record for the tallest artificial Christmas tree.

(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka has unveiled a towering Christmas tree, claiming to have surpassed the world record for the tallest artificial Christmas tree.

The 73-meter tree, built in capital Colombo, is 18 metres taller than the current record holder, organizers said. The tree’s steel-and-wire frame is covered with a plastic net decorated with natural pine cones, 600,000 LED bulbs and topped by a 6-meter-tall shining star.

On Saturday, organizers said their tree beat the existing Guinness record held by a Chinese firm that put up a 55-meter tree-like tower in the city of Guangzhou last year.

Sri Lanka’s claim is subject to confirmation from Guinness World Records, which said it has received an application from the organizers and that it is waiting for evidence.

