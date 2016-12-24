Woman, 94, dead after house fire in Toronto’s east end

A 94-year-old woman has died after a fire in east-end Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Phyllis Avenue, near McCowan and Kingston roads in Scarborough, at around 11 a.m. Saturday.

My deepest condolences to family, friends and all those affected by today's tragic fatal fire on Phyllis Avenue @Toronto_Fire — Matthew Pegg (@mrmattpegg) December 24, 2016

Toronto Fire Services said the woman was found in the kitchen and brought out by firefighters.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News the woman died at the scene. A cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Sadly, an elderly woman is dead after a fatal fire on Phyllis Ave in Scarborough this morning. Our hearts go out to all affected. #Toronto — Toronto Firefighters (@TPFFA) December 24, 2016

Firefighters were able to contain and knock down the two-alarm fire quickly.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified of the fire and crews are still trying to determine the cause. Toronto police said it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Please check your smoke and co alarms & practice your home escape plan now. Then call & have friends and family do the same @Toronto_Fire — Matthew Pegg (@mrmattpegg) December 24, 2016

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.

Toronto Fire Services said there have been 11 fire fatalities in the city this year.