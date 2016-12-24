Woman, 94, dead after house fire in Toronto’s east end
A 94-year-old woman has died after a fire in east-end Toronto.
Emergency crews were called to Phyllis Avenue, near McCowan and Kingston roads in Scarborough, at around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Toronto Fire Services said the woman was found in the kitchen and brought out by firefighters.
Toronto Paramedics told Global News the woman died at the scene. A cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Firefighters were able to contain and knock down the two-alarm fire quickly.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified of the fire and crews are still trying to determine the cause. Toronto police said it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.
The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.
Toronto Fire Services said there have been 11 fire fatalities in the city this year.
