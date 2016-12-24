Penticton fire crews were called to a large fire in Naramata around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire was reported by someone who spotted it on the Naramata Bench while driving on Highway 97. It was burning in an outbuilding set between two houses at the end of Three Mile Beach.

Twenty-two firefighters – including crews from both Penticton fire stations as well as auxiliary members – were called in to battle the blaze.

Penticton Fire Department Chief Larry Watkinson said firefighters worked for about three-and-a-half hours to knock the fire down.

“It was a pretty stubborn fire,” Watkinson said. “The building was heavily involved when we arrived.”

While the outbuilding and its contents were destroyed, firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to either of the nearby homes.

The building was used as a storage unit.

Watkinson said the blaze does not appear suspicious, and was likely started by a heater inside the building.