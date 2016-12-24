Warning issued after Dairy Queen employee in Clearwater, B.C. tests positive for Hep A

Interior Health has issued a public warning after an employee at a Dairy Queen in Clearwater tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The health authority says there have been no additional cases but customers could have been exposed to the liver disease if they came into contact with food prepared by that employee.

Those at risk of exposure would have dined at the restaurant between December 8th and 18th.

Interior Health is setting up Hepatitis A vaccination clinics in Clearwater and Kamloops in the coming days and anyone who may have been exposed should take advantage of getting vaccinated.