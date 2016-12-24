Police looking for silver Jetta in connection with Montreal hit-and-run

Montreal police confirmed they are looking for a silver Volkswagen Jetta with damage to the front passenger side of the car after a hit-and-run early Friday morning.

Police said the year of the car is between 1999 and 2007.

Officers were called to the corner of Sanguinet and Christin streets at 5:15 a.m. Friday after a passerby discovered a 37-year-old man lying on the ground.

“The man was unconscious and rushed to hospital in critical condition,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

His condition has since stabilized and his life is no longer in danger according to Montreal police.

Investigators at the scene discovered debris on the road and determined the man had been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Collision experts analyzed the debris and were able to identify the make and model of the vehicle they believe was involved in the collision.

According to police the crash happened between 4:35 and 5 a.m. Friday.