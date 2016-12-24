P.K. Subban delivers holiday cheer to Nashville, with a little help from Montreal

P.K. Subban strikes again, this time spreading holiday cheer to sick children in Nashville.

The former Montreal Canadiens enlisted the help of kids at the Montreal Children’s Hospital to make the holidays a bit brighter for sick kids in his new hometown of Nashville, Tennessee — home of his new team, the Nashville Predators.

In a video posted to social media, Subban, coiffed in a top hat, pulls up in a sleigh at the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center.

He then takes the kids, all suffering from sickle cell disease, on what they’ll probably remember as the ride of a lifetime.

Subban’s teammate Roman Josi and country singer Dierks Bentley also make appearances in the video and keep the magic going, but not without a little help from Montreal.

“When I was in Montreal, I met some tremendous kids — really really brave kids and I got to know them really, really, well ,” Subban can be heard telling the kids. “I decided to make you guys pen pals so I got letters for all you guys.”

The news was greeted with “oohs” and “aahs” and the letters helped put smiles on everyone’s faces.

The missives were written in a special workshop by kids at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

In 2015, Subban pledged $10 million to the Montreal hospital, becoming the most generous professional athlete in Canada in the process while gaining fans on and off the ice.

Subban was traded to Nashville for Shea Weber over the summer in a move that left many Montrealers angry and bewildered.