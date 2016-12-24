No winner of $60 million Lotto Max jackpot, next draw to have 30 Maxmillion prizes

TORONTO – Lotto Max players fantasizing about this week’s $60 million jackpot will have to put those fantasies on hold for another week.

No winning ticket was sold for Friday night’s grand prize.

There were also 12 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million dollars each up for grabs, but only one of them was claimed – by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 30 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes offered will grow to 30.

The unofficial winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $60 million: 1, 5, 11, 26, 28, 30 & 41. The bonus was 49.

The unofficial Maxmillions were:

01, 06, 24, 29, 41, 44 and 48.

01, 09, 20, 28, 41, 47 and 48.

02, 05, 18, 21, 24, 33 and 45.

04, 09, 12, 17, 25, 26 and 45.

06, 09, 13, 27, 32, 42 and 46.

06, 10, 14, 36, 39, 45 and 49.

The unofficial encore was: 7931488.