December 24, 2016 9:46 am

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall suffers miscarriage

By Staff The Associated Press

This is a Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2012 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Phillips and her husband rugby player Mike Tindall as they arrive for the British royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, England.

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Officials say Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has suffered a miscarriage.

She and her husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall, had been expecting their second child. The pregnancy was announced last month.

A spokeswoman for the couple said Saturday the couple have “lost their baby” and asked for privacy during a difficult time.

Zara Tindall was a champion equestrian using her maiden name Zara Phillips. She switched to her married name this year.

The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Mia.

The baby had been expected in late spring.

