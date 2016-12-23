Will the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario see snowfall on Christmas Day?

For those hoping to wake up to snowfall on Christmas Day, prepare to be disappointed.

“Mother Nature seems to be at odds with Santa and Old Man Winter this holiday season as generally mild air is expected to prevail for most regions over the holidays,” read a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for Toronto and much of southern Ontario on Friday.

Environment Canada advised travellers about two weather systems. The first was forecast to hit early Saturday, which could leave many parts of southern Ontario with some snow.

However, the weather agency said Toronto should see a high of 0 C with a mix of sun and cloud on Christmas day.

For those travelling in northern Ontario on Boxing Day, Environment Canada said a Colorado storm is forecast to move in.

“This will bring rain and near record mild temperatures Monday. It will likely start as some freezing rain for areas well north of Lake Ontario into central Ontario as well as eastern Ontario,” the statement read.