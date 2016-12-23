2 drivers seriously injured in crash on Highway 2A near Red Deer

RCMP said two people were seriously injured when their vehicles crashed on Highway 2A, near Gasoline Alley outside Red Deer Friday afternoon.

Red Deer County emergency services and Blackfalds RCMP responded to the crash at around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 2A and Lantern Street.

Mounties said both drivers involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who directly witnessed the crash.

If you can help, please call the RCMP Operational Communications Centre at (403) 885-3333.

Poor driving conditions and near zero visibility likely played a role in dozens of collisions farther south.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said they were called to a scene on Highway 1 near Scott Lake Hill around 12:40 p.m., after 30 to 40 vehicles went into a ditch.

Another crash earlier Friday affected travel on Highway 1A. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1A at Bearspaw Road around 11:40 a.m., and at one point eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane while crews worked to clear the scene.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warnings Friday morning for much of southern Alberta.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is possible by the end of Friday, with another five to 10 centimetres possible by Saturday morning.