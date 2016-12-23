Traffic
December 23, 2016 8:47 pm
Updated: December 23, 2016 9:37 pm

2 drivers seriously injured in crash on Highway 2A near Red Deer

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: It's been a treacherous start to the Christmas weekend, with dozens of collisions and vehicles lining the ditches south of Edmonton. Vinesh Pratap reports.

RCMP said two people were seriously injured when their vehicles crashed on Highway 2A, near Gasoline Alley outside Red Deer Friday afternoon.

Red Deer County emergency services and Blackfalds RCMP responded to the crash at around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 2A and Lantern Street.

Mounties said both drivers involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who directly witnessed the crash.

If you can help, please call the RCMP Operational Communications Centre at (403) 885-3333.

Poor driving conditions and near zero visibility likely played a role in dozens of collisions farther south.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said they were called to a scene on Highway 1 near Scott Lake Hill around 12:40 p.m., after 30 to 40 vehicles went into a ditch.

‘Quite a mess’ on Highway 1 west of Calgary RCMP

Icy roads, blowing snow and reduced visibility in and around Calgary have police warning drivers to stay off the roads if possible. Vehicles sit in the ditch in the east lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway at Scott Lake Hill, near Morley, Alta., between Calgary and Canmore in this December 23, 2016, RCMP handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, Curtis Peters,
slh-2-sized

One of many vehicles that ended up in the ditch along Highway 1 Friday.

Dani Lantela / Global Calgary
crash-dec-23-sized-erin-rooneye

Vehicles off the road along Highway 1 near Scott Lake Hill Friday afternoon.

Erin Rooneye

Another crash earlier Friday affected travel on Highway 1A. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1A at Bearspaw Road around 11:40 a.m., and at one point eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane while crews worked to clear the scene.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warnings Friday morning for much of southern Alberta.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is possible by the end of Friday, with another five to 10 centimetres possible by Saturday morning.

