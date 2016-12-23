Kindale receiving $156,070 from feds to celebrate Canada’s birthday

Last week, Kindale Development Association announced their plans to celebrate the 150th anniversary of confederation with kindness.

Their program 150 Random Acts of Canadian Kindness will see the organization plan random acts of kindness throughout the year and encourage others to do the same.

The initiative is being supported by federal funds. However, when Kindale announced the program they refused to say how much money they would receive from Ottawa.

Read More: Kindale kicks of kindness

Global News inquired with Canadian Heritage, and found that Kindale is slated to receive $156,070 over two years from a fund set aside for celebrations marking the anniversary of confederation next year.

Kindale said they initially didn’t want to reveal the size of the grant because they were concerned it might impact donations.

The organization said the grant money was specifically earmarked for the Canada 150 celebration and can’t be spent on their core programs. So Kindale, which helps people living with mental and physical disabilities, will still need the support of donors.

“That’s a large grant so automatically people think, ‘Oh great well Kindale is in great shape for the next year,’ but really that isn’t going to help programming,” said Cindy Masters, development officer with Kindale.

Masters said Kindale clients will be involved in the random acts of kindness they are planning.

“It is going to be a fabulous experience for all of us. It is a wonderful way to celebrate Canada’s birthday. We are so grateful to…receive these funds to do that, but we do not want our donors to think that the money is going to help programming,” said Masters.