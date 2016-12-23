Man in his 60s injured after explosion and fire in mobile home: Calgary fire

A fire in a mobile home in Arbour Lake Friday afternoon left one man injured and a trailer significantly damaged.

According to Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), a neighbour in Arbour Lake called 911 just before 3 p.m. to report a trailer on fire nearby and said a man ran out of that trailer saying there had been an explosion inside and his trailer was on fire.

The CFD said one person sustained burns and the trailer was significantly damaged in the blaze in the 90 block of Arbour Lake Road N.W..

EMS confirmed a man in his 60s was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.