Cranbrook RCMP detail rescue of Alberta family in Christmas poem

Two officers at the Cranbrook, B.C. RCMP detachment took a creative approach to explaining how an Alberta family got lost using a GPS “shortcut.”

On Friday, Const. Katie Forgeron and Staff Sgt. Lee provided information in a news release modelled after the holiday poem ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

In their version, Twas Three Nights Before Christmas, the officers explained that a Calgary family got stuck while taking a route suggested by their GPS. They were travelling from Calgary to San Francisco, RCMP said.

The officers were able to use a cellphone “ping” to find the stranded family on Teepee Forest Service Road.

Here is the clever rhyme:

‘Twas three nights before Christmas when outside the city, people were stuck, so the police took pity.

Cranbrook RCMP received a 911 call from a family travelling from Calgary to San Francisco.

The family had taken a GPS shortcut that took them on a route that might be used by a hobo.

This wonderful technology took the family of four

On an adventure where their SUV became stuck – and over was the tour.

A father of four set out on his mighty trek

To call for assistance, instead of receiving heck.

The patriarch of the family walked for an hour,

Sunrise Forest Service Road was where he could finally get cell power.

This was his most worrisome and quietest his day was going to be…

And was praying and hoping to be found by the RCMP.

The Mounties charged to Sunrise where the cell phone was pinging.

When they arrived, no one could be seen the only noise, birdies singing.

The Mounties were not discouraged and headed off to Gold Creek,

To the end of the Tepee FSR, to find and to seek.

To find this family of four, Constable Hagen, Corporal Sullivan and their faithful dog Denim

Went off into the night to find them and get them.

They got stuck, they might have swore, but they didn’t give up.

When they came upon the vehicle, 20 kilometres up.

The family of four were located safe and sound.

They were impressed with the Mounties

Who persisted like hounds.

At the end of the day, the family was glad.

They got back on their way.

(I bet THAT mom was mad!)

Tonight the Grinch definitely did not steal holiday plans

Thanks to the Cranbrook Mounties who always get their man.

Although this story ends happily, there are many more stories that end in tragedy.

The highway was bare, as bare as can be. Why follow GPS technology?

Follow the road, it’s safer, you know.

To get where you’re going, go the route you know!

The family could hear a voice as they drove out of sight.

Happy holidays to all and to all a safe night!