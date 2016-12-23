Snowman visible in X-ray after Tennessee boy swallows figurine

It’s unmistakeable in the X-ray: the big, ball-shaped body, round head and top hat clearly showing the inch-tall snowman figurine swallowed by Tennessee 12-year-old, Aiden Tilley.

WBIR reports that the child was playing around with the figurine before inadvertently swallowing it.

“I put it in my mouth and I was going to spit it out but it’s a lot heavier than I thought and it got stuck in my throat,” Tilley told WBIR.

Despite some initial disbelief on the part of his parents, Tilley was eventually taken to a pediatric hospital the following morning, where X-rays confirmed his dietary indiscretion.

Doctors said the snowman is clearly visible in the X-ray because it’s made of metal.

The good news is that Tilley will be just fine, as the figurine is small enough to pass naturally through his digestive system.

He says he’s learned a valuable lesson from the ordeal.

“Snowmen are bad,” he said, “and don’t put things in your mouth.”

The Tilley family plans to commemorate the accident by featuring the X-ray image in their Christmas card next year.