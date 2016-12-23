Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday December 23, 2016

Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Welcome to the last full weekend of 2016! Santa is getting ready for his journey, and he will bring drier conditions to our region this weekend – we might even see a few sunny breaks Saturday and Sunday for parts of the Southern Interior.

We will be in between systems until Monday afternoon with little or no precipitation. Daytime high temps will stay within a few degree of seasonal averages.

This weekend’s daytime high range: -5 to +2C

Merry Christmas to all who will be celebrating this weekend!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong