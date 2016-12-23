Saskatoon Friendship Inn fully stocked for Christmas Day meal

Saskatoon’s Friendship Inn is prepared to welcome 750 people on Sunday for its annual Christmas Day lunch.

Sunday’s menu includes some holiday favourites.

Volunteers will serve up 60 turkeys, 250 pounds of carrots and 600 pounds of potatoes. Instead of waiting in line for their meal, visitors will be served at their tables.

“So they can go sit down and be served like [at] a restaurant,” Jody Buckley, volunteer and event coordinator at the facility, said.

Lunch is served at the normal time: between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. CT.

The Friendship Inn doesn’t need any more volunteers for Christmas, but donations and help are appreciated year-round.