Santa offers advice on the busiest travel day of the year

DAVE BOUSHY By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: As the song goes, there’s no place like home for the holidays. And for many, this is the day for traveling. YYC Calgary International expects this to be the busiest travel day of the year. And the same goes for Red Arrow coaches. As David Boushy, there’s only one guy who doesn’t mind travelling during a white Christmas.

With a white Christmas a certainty for southern Alberta, what does it mean for travelers?

Well for Santa, it should make his Christmas eve journey a lot easier.

“Santa loves a white Christmas,” Mr. Claus said in an exclusive interview with Global News.

“It just makes getting around in a sleigh so much easier,” he added.

But what about the rest of us?

YYC Calgary International said Friday would be the airport’s busiest travel day of the year, with 50,000 people expected to pass through.

But on Friday morning, there weren’t any massive lines or delays as some expected.

“You know, I didn’t even notice that it was that busy,” said Alison Jackson, who was preparing to leave Calgary for Maui.

“I’ve been here once before, and I was expecting it would be a zoo. But it feels pretty good to me.”

Just in case, Angel Hofilene and her family arrived early.

“We came actually two hours before our flight, just to make sure (there were) no hassles,” she said.

For those trying to get to Alberta destinations, bus lines like Red Arrow are the way to go, especially in poor weather.

“Don’t have to worry about the roads – he (the driver) worries about it – I sit back and relax and watch a movie,” said Pat Klemky, after making the trip from Lethbridge to Calgary.

Passengers boarding a Red Arrow bus for holiday travel.

But of course, flying or busing are not viable alternatives for many Albertans who will drive, no matter what.

For them, Santa has this advice:  “Just take your time and stay in a holly jolly mood – we don’t want to see any road rage in the snow, so yeah, just take your time – you’ll get there.”

