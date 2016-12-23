Lethbridge man has collected over 1,000 Santas since 1988

Over the holidays, Ken Orich’s house literally turns into a Santa museum. He spends over a week placing hundreds of Santas on display in his home. He makes sure every face can be seen.

“Lots of times when I get them out, I try to count them,” he said. “I give up because I just lose track.”

He’s archived 854 Santas that he has bought and made, but says he thinks he has close to 1,000.

He started collecting them after he made his first Santa in 1988.

“It started when I was living in High River and I was looking at this Christmas magazine. I saw this Santa candy cane holder that you could make out of wood. I said, ‘I can make that.'”

Since the,n he’s made over 50 by hand.

He uses anything: wood, rocks and clay. Orich likes to get creative with some of them.

“I have one special one. It’s a Santa sitting in the outhouse and he has a little roll of toilet paper… and when people come over to visit for Christmastime, I get them to sign the outhouse.”

Another special part of his collection is his vintage Santas.

“You can find them year round and you develop an eye for them when you’re in second-hand stores and yard sales… I can spot one in a heartbeat.”

Although Orich loves showing his collection, it’s mostly for him to enjoy.

He hopes to keep collecting and displaying them for many Christmas days to come.

“Doesn’t Santa make everyone smile?,” he asked. “Santa makes me smile.”