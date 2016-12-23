December 23 predicted to be busiest shopping day

WINNIPEG — Dec. 23 is projected to be the biggest shopping day of the year in Manitoba.

Moneris, the largest credit and debit card payment processor in Canada, logged more transactions on Dec. 23 in 2015 than on Boxing Day or Black Friday.

On Dec. 23 of this year Moneris is predicting more than 20,000,000 transactions will be logged.

“Overall the country’s been up about five per cent in terms of consumer spending year over year and Manitoba while not as strong as a BC or Ontario faired alright,” said Rob Cameron, chief product officer with Moneris.

Last year in Manitoba on Dec. 23, the average Moneris debit transaction was $51.01 and the average credit transaction was $95.53.